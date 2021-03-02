Menu

West Ottawa, Hudsonville square off to start 2nd half of OK Red schedule

Panthers won the first meeting, 54-51
Posted at 5:00 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 17:00:38-05
West Ottawa at Hudsonville preview

The second half of the short six week regular season is underway and on Tuesday night West Ottawa (5-2, 6-2) visits Hudsonville (3-4, 5-4) in a rematch of the Panthers 54-51 win in Holland two weeks ago.

Bret Bakita will call this game on ESPN 96.1 and will have a report later on FOX 17 news at 10.

Other games we are attempting to cover on Tuesday include:
Boys - Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0) at Forest Hills Eastern (7-2)
Boys - Colon (5-1) at Climax-Scotts (5-0)
Girls - Byron Center (7-1) at East Grand Rapids (9-0)
Girls - Allendale (8-1) at West Catholic (7-0)
Girls - Kalamazoo Central (5-1) at Battle Creek Lakeview (8-0)

