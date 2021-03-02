West Ottawa, Hudsonville square off to start 2nd half of OK Red schedule

West Ottawa at Hudsonville preview

The second half of the short six week regular season is underway and on Tuesday night West Ottawa (5-2, 6-2) visits Hudsonville (3-4, 5-4) in a rematch of the Panthers 54-51 win in Holland two weeks ago.

Bret Bakita will call this game on ESPN 96.1 and will have a report later on FOX 17 news at 10.

Other games we are attempting to cover on Tuesday include:

Boys - Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0) at Forest Hills Eastern (7-2)

Boys - Colon (5-1) at Climax-Scotts (5-0)

Girls - Byron Center (7-1) at East Grand Rapids (9-0)

Girls - Allendale (8-1) at West Catholic (7-0)

Girls - Kalamazoo Central (5-1) at Battle Creek Lakeview (8-0)