West Ottawa boys soccer beats Jenison to advance to district final

West Ottawa 1, Jenison 0

Adrian Tamargo would net the game winning goal with just over 24 minutes left in the first half of Tuesday night's district semifinal against Jenison.

"What worked well is that we played wide," Tamargo said after the win, "we took advantage of the space we had. They had five guys in the back and it was hard to get through them, but we possessed really well."

The Panthers would come away with a 1-0 win after Justin Kuiper pitched a shutout in net, without much pressure thanks to his defense.

It's the seventh consecutive game without a loss for West Ottawa, who tied Rockford and East Kentwood in two of those.

The team will take on Grand Haven in Thursday's district final at Jenison, looking for their first title since 2010.

"A lot of these guys and fans here have no idea how long it's been," said head coach, Hoa Nguyen, "the drought has gone on for a while, it's just good to get back."

The Bucs have beaten the Panthers twice already this season in OK Red play.

"We're ready to make history," said senior, Jordan Navis, "we're excited, we have to get back at Grand Haven, they beat us twice unfortunately but we're looking passed that."