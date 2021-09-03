West Catholic beats Muskegon Catholic to start 2-0 for first time since 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Catholic would pick up a 28-6 win over Muskegon Catholic Central on Thursday night.

The Falcons improve to 2-0 behind a fast start early, led by Tim Kloska's touchdown run.

Later, Noah Arsulowicz would throw a touchdown pass before Kloska would add another score to make it 21-0.

The Falcons' defense would be stout throughout.

"I'm just so proud of the kids," said head coach, Justin Michalowski, "we knew it would be a battle and would take four quarters. Muskegon Catholic is such a physical program and have been forever, I asked the kids to rise to the challenge and they met that tonight, I'm so proud of them."

Senior lineman Kyle Kloska helped lead the way in the trenches.

"The emotions are super high," Kloska said, "we were ready, we're glad we got the win today, we knew it'd be a hard nosed game, we fought and we won. We play for the community here, that's what West is all about."