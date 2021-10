VICKSBURG, Mich. — Vicksburg and Three Rivers met on Friday night in a battle of U.S. 131 in the Wolverine Conference.

Three Rivers would take a lead in the third quarter when Caleb Quake scored to make it 21-20.

The Bulldogs would respond, however, as Evan Anderson threw for Logan Jones for a 45 yard score to make it 27-21.

In the fourth quarter, Vicksburg would put the game on ice as Anderson hit Grant Anderson to help seal a 46-27 victory.