PLAINWELL, Mich. — Evan Anderson would help Vicksburg jump out to a 7-0 lead before Plainwell's Ryan Koob answered back with a quarterback sneak to cut the deficit to just one.

Late in the half, Anderson would toss it deep to Bryce Smith for a 45-yard score as the Bulldogs picked up the 35-6 win.

Vicksburg improves to 6-1 on the season.