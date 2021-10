SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A lot was made of the OK Blue unbeatens meeting on Friday night including 5-0 Unity Christian traveling to 5-0 Spring Lake.

The Crusaders would lead 34-14 at halftime before Drew Chandler scored from 13 yards to extend the lead.

Andrew Herweyer would have an interception and Ethan Van Otterloo would score from four yards out for Unity en route to a 54-21 win, improving to 6-0 overall.

Craig Tibbe's group has now racked up 330 total points in just six games in 2021.