Unity Christian scores early and often in win over West Catholic

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Unity Christian's offense couldn't be stopped yet again on Friday night in the 40-14 win over West Catholic on Friday night in a battle of OK Blue unbeatens.

Cam Chandler would score two rushing touchdowns and also return a punt for a touchdown in the win as the Crusaders improve to 7-0 on the season.

"Against a team like this, you better get started early, they come out and are well coached, they came at us and didn't quit all the way to the end," head coach Craig Tibbe said.

Senior Abraham Rappuhn would score a rushing touchdown and add a nice catch in the victory.

"It was awesome out there, seeing everyone work together, our line especially this week was awesome, everyone was listening to the coaches, it was awesome, we have to think about what's coming up, we have to keep moving on," Rappuhn added.

Unity Christian will play host to Coopersville in week eight again at Baldwin Street Middle School.