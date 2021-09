HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Few teams in West Michigan have been as dominant as Unity Christian in 2021 as Craig Tibbe's group picked up a 46-7 win on Friday night against Allendale.

The Crusaders have now outscored opponents, 219-43 through the first four weeks of the season.

It's the second consecutive 4-0 start for the team and third time in four seasons as they now get set to take on Holland Christian in week five in another OK Blue showdown.