Unity Christian keeps rolling, beats GR Christian en route to 2-0 start

Crusaders score 108 combined points in first two games of season
Unity Christian beat Grand Rapids Christian, 58-21.
Posted at 12:58 AM, Sep 03, 2021
JENISON, Mich. — Unity Christian beat Grand Rapids Christian, 58-21 on Thursday night to improve to 2-0 on the season, after a 50-8 win in week one over Hopkins.

The Chandler twins, Cam and Drew helped lead the way yet again for Craig Tibbe's group, combining for seven total touchdowns.

"They have some special abilites they've been blessed with and you hope they continue to use them the best they can," head coach Craig Tibbe said.

Coming off of a big week one performance followed by Thursday night's encore, Drew credits the offensive line.

"Yeah, I mean we run through our plays and everything but honestly it's just the holes the line creates," said Drew Chandler.

Unity Christian will kickoff OK Blue play at Hamilton in week three next Friday.

