Tri-Unity Christian 56, Webberville 44

Tri-Unity Christian defeated Webberville 56-44 Monday at Vickburg High School in a division four state quarterfinal.

The win sends the Defenders to the state semifinals for the 12th time in the last 25 seasons with a state tournament that reached the semifinals.

This season, however, instead of going to the Breslin Center, Tri-Unity will be staying close to home playing at Van Andel Arena on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. against Rudyard.