ADA, Mich. — West Catholic is out of the gates rolling in 2021 with a big thanks to junior runningback Tim Kloska, who exploded for 331 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the 43-9 win over Forest Hills Eastern.

The Falcons are building momentum in the program after the five win improvement in 2020 from 1-8 to 6-2 last season.

Now, expectations continue to build with a big road win as the Falcons prepare to host Muskegon Catholic Central in week two.