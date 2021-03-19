Third period push sends Forest Hills Central past in EGR in regional

FH Central 4, EGR 1

Xavier Ott redirected a shot for a goal late in the third period to give Forest Hills Central the lead for good in a 4-1 win over East Grand Rapids on Thursday at Southside Ice Arena in a division 3 regional semifinal.

"`The intensity is really high we are kind of just buzzing out there trying to make a statement out there that we can compete with these other teams," Ott said. "It is kind of a fresh start during the season we didn't do that well but during these playoffs we are making it where it counts we are winning the games we need too, scoring the goals we need too."

The Rangers also got a great performance in net from senior goaltender Gavin Brady.

Senior captain Jacob Campbell scores two goals for the Rangers.

"I just think the boys they looked at each other they knew they worked their hardest and they knew that is was their time and they have earned that moment," FHC head coach Bill McSween said. "They have earned the right to play in the regional final because of how hard they worked during the season and how they stuck together."

Ryley Sikkenga scored the Pioneers only goal of the game.

Forest Hills Central will take on host Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the regional final on Saturday at Southside Ice Arena.