Spring Lake scores early, often in regional win over East Grand Rapids

Spring Lake 4, EGR 1

Spring Lake scored three times before the half in Tuesday's regional semifinal against East Grand Rapids, and went on to beat the Pioneers 4-1 to advance.

"Everybody knows once you step on the field what you give and everything you have to do to make us work together as a team," senior Taylor Yanke said. "That is what we did, everybody stepped on the field, everybody played their hearts out, everybody had grit, determination and that is what led us to this lead today."

Junior Meah Bajt scored two of the three first half goals for the Lakers who will play in the regional final for a fourth straight time.

"We have been in this position before so we know what to expect," Bajt said. "Even with a new team, we know we have to capitalize on our opportunities and we have to keep pushing from the beginning to get where we want to be."

Spring Lake lost in the regional final the last three trips, all to Forest Hills Northern.

The Huskies moved up to division one this year and the Lakers will get Cadillac.

"I don't think we played a very good game today, a pretty game of soccer," Spring Lake head coach Becky May said. "But they battled and the war is won by who battles the hardest even when you don't have a pretty game and that was our situation today so I think that they are ready to go. After this game, they will be ready to go."

Thursday's regional final is scheduled for 6 p.m. back in Cedar Springs.