Spring Lake pounces on Zeeland East early to start season 1-0

Lakers start season on high note after week one bye
Lakers get out to hot start in season opening win.
Posted at 12:44 AM, Sep 03, 2021
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Spring Lake football team had an extra week of preparation for Zeeland East going into the week two showdown after an opening week bye due to the cancellation of the Orchard View football program.

The Lakers wasted no time getting off to a hot start, leading the Chix 42-0 at the half.

Brodie Lightfoot would add another touchdown score to tack onto the lead before East scored three times during a running clock to make a 56-21 final.

Dan Start's group starts the season 1-0 while the Chix fall to 1-1. The Lakers will start OK Blue play at home against Holland Christian next week.

