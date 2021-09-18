Watch
SportsHigh School

Actions

Spring Lake keeps wooden oar in rivalry showdown with Fruitport

Lakers hold off the Trojans, 35-32
items.[0].videoTitle
Spring Lake beats Fruitport, 35-32
Posted at 12:47 AM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 00:47:10-04

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Spring Lake improved to 4-0 on the season with a 35-32 win over rival Fruitport on Friday night.

The Trojans would get off to a nice start as quarterback Gavin Reames found Camden Farrell for a 70 yard touchdown to give Fruitport an early lead.

However, Christian Folkert would knot the game at seven after a four-yard touchdown run for the Lakers just minutes later.

Spring Lake would take a 21-7 lead on a touchdown pass from Jackson Core to Ty French before a thrilling finish in the second half.

The Lakers are 4-0 for the first time since 2018 as the team gets set to take on Hamilton in week five.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News