Spring Lake keeps wooden oar in rivalry showdown with Fruitport

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Spring Lake improved to 4-0 on the season with a 35-32 win over rival Fruitport on Friday night.

The Trojans would get off to a nice start as quarterback Gavin Reames found Camden Farrell for a 70 yard touchdown to give Fruitport an early lead.

However, Christian Folkert would knot the game at seven after a four-yard touchdown run for the Lakers just minutes later.

Spring Lake would take a 21-7 lead on a touchdown pass from Jackson Core to Ty French before a thrilling finish in the second half.

The Lakers are 4-0 for the first time since 2018 as the team gets set to take on Hamilton in week five.