Watch
SportsHigh School

Actions

Spring Lake holds off Coopersville in OK Blue showdown

Lakers improve to 6-1 with 27-20 win
items.[0].videoTitle
Spring Lake beats Coopersville, 27-20
Posted at 12:52 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 00:52:48-04

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake held off Coopersville, 27-20 on Friday night in a big OK Blue showdown at Grabinski Field.

In the third quarter, the Lakers Alex Lee would score on a 40-yard touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead.

In the fourth, Lee would score again from five yards out to extend the lead to 21-7.

The Broncos would come charging back with a touchdown pass from Colton Bosch to Dylan Merlo who would break a tackle to score from 30 yards, cutting the deficit to seven.

Joe Westoff would record an interception to help seal the Lakers victory to improve to 6-1 on the season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month