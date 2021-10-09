Spring Lake holds off Coopersville in OK Blue showdown

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake held off Coopersville, 27-20 on Friday night in a big OK Blue showdown at Grabinski Field.

In the third quarter, the Lakers Alex Lee would score on a 40-yard touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead.

In the fourth, Lee would score again from five yards out to extend the lead to 21-7.

The Broncos would come charging back with a touchdown pass from Colton Bosch to Dylan Merlo who would break a tackle to score from 30 yards, cutting the deficit to seven.

Joe Westoff would record an interception to help seal the Lakers victory to improve to 6-1 on the season.