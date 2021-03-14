Short-handed Kenowa Hills beats Grand Haven for Fischer Division title

Kenowa Hills 4, Grand Haven 2

It was fitting that Kenowa Hills forward Trevor Laming scored a pair of second period goals short-handed to help his team to a 4-2 win over Grand Haven on Saturday.

The Knights have been playing short-handed all week with multiple players out because of contact tracing, including their starting goaltender.

With second leading goal scorer Nolan Bruxvort in net, the Knight beat East Kentwood on Friday, Northview on Saturday morning and the Buccaneers to clinch the outright Fischer Division title.

"This is all them," Kenowa Hills head coach Matt Wiedenhoeft. "They had the drive this year. We weren't the most talented team by far, we were short numbers, COVID hit our team with quarantines and they were determined, they weren't going to be stopped.

"I have no clue," Knights senior forward Noland Holtrop said when asked how his team pulled off the conference championship. "I know we are all hard working boys so I knew from the start that we could do it and the whole offseason I was telling this is what we can do."

Dolan Smits scored the first goal of the game for the Buccaneers.