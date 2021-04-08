Schoolcraft falls in OT in division 3 semifinal to Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain 54, Schoolcraft 50

Schoolcraft struggled to shoot the ball in a 54-50 overtime loss to Iron Mountain in a division three state semifinal loss at the Breslin Center.

The Eagles made just 2 of 13 (15%) from three-point range and 20-53 (37%) from the floor for the game.

Iron Mountain's Mr. Basketball finalist Foster Wonders lead all scorers with 34 points.

Senior Bryce VanderWiere led Schoolcraft with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

"It is not necessarily about wins for me," VanderWiere said looking back on his four year varsity career as an Eagle. "It's about my teammates. I've had some great teammates along the way, Kobe (Clark) came before me and kind of raised me because he had been there for a year, he knew what it was like to be that freshman on varsity. It is just a good nucleus that we've had that I'll remember most."