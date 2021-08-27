Ryan Oshnock leads Northview to victory in return to West Ottawa

HOLLAND, Mich. — Ryan Oshnock spent five seasons as head football coach at West Ottawa but earlier this year, he was introduced as the next head coach at Northview.

The two worlds collided for Oshnock on Thursday night in the season opener as the Wildcats traveled to take on West Ottawa and new head coach, Pat Collins.

The Panthers would trail 8-0 early before Ryan Stam would score to make it 8-6.

Northview would get a big performance from Matt Toole, however, who would connect with David Snow for a 33-yard touchdown and Toole would score himself on a scramble later in the third quarter.

Oshnock's Wildcats would come away with a 23-13 win to start the season 1-0.