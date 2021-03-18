Rockford wrestlers win fourth straight district championship

Rockford 56, FHN 18

The Rockford wrestling defeated Forest Hills Central and Forest Hills Northern on Wednesday to claim their fourth straight team district championship.

"It just means a lot to us," senior Trenton Wachter said. "We are more of a team kind of team so getting it as a team means a lot."

"I'm just super happy for what these guys have built," Rams head coach Brian Richardson said. "These seniors have been here four years and they busted their tails and I am so happy that their legacy of success gets to continue. Even more importantly I am so happy that they set the tone for our young guys."

Rockford advances to the division one team regional next Wednesday at site to be determined.

The Rams head to the individual districts on Saturday at Grand Haven.