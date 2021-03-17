Rockford tops West Ottawa, wins outright OK Red title

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford opened up a double digit lead in the third quarter and held off a West Ottawa charge for a 55-48 win on Tuesday night.

The victory gives the Rams (11-2, 14-2) the outright OK Red title.

"It means a bunch to us because we know we work hard, we know we work everyday, come to practice and do what we have to do," senior point guard Brendan Schueller said. "It is just so special for this group to come together and win a championship."

Sam Krist led Rockford with 16 points, Jack Lamancusa added 13 and Calvin Kibbe chipped in 10.

With the new Kent County Health Department's quarantine regulations, many schools have decided not to play this week. Rockford head coach Kyle Clough said they weren't going to not play Tuesday because of the importance of the game in the race for the league title.

"We had too much respect for West Ottawa and the rest of our league that we didn't want to belly out on this thing one game ahead, that wouldn't have been the right move," Clough said. "There were conversations as I am sure there were everywhere but for is it was just a matter of getting our guys focused on getting in this gym and playing."

Blake Bosma led the Panthers (9-4, 11-4) with 15 points, Colin Shriver and Kobe Haglund each scored 11.

Rockford is scheduled to wrap up the regular season on Thursday at Hudsonville.

West Ottawa is schedule to host Grandville the same night.