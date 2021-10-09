Rockford scores late to defeat Caledonia in battle of OK Red unbeatens

ROCKFORD, Mich. — After an hour-and-45 minute lightning delay, the highly anticipated matchup of unbeatens Rockford and Caledonia would get underway at Carlson-Munger Stadium.

The Rams offense would have no problem getting going early as Zak Ahern capped a lengthy drive with an eight-yard touchdown run to put Rockford in front, 7-0.

Jackson Burkholder would hit a field goal to extend the Rams lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter before momentum made a switch.

Caledonia junior quarterback Mason McKenzie would hit sophomore Brock Townsend for a 32-yard touchdown to get the Scots on the board just before the half, cutting the deficit to 10-7.

And in the third quarter, the Cal momentum continued rolling as McKenzie kept the ball on an option, running deep into Rockford territory before getting tripped up inside the five.

Two plays later, McKenzie would find Justice Reed for a two-yard touchdown pass to give the Scots a 14-10 lead with 5:54 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Rockford's Zak Ahern would put the Rams back in front on a touchdown pass to Mac VandenHout on third-and-fifteen that would give the Rams an eventual 17-14 win after a defensive stop.

The Rams improve to 7-0 on the season and will host West Ottawa in week eight while the Scots fall to 6-1 with Jenison at home next week.