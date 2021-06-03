Rockford overcomes injuries to win 4th straight regional championship

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It hasn't always been easy this year for the Rockford boys lacrosse team, but Wednesday night they hoisted the division one regional championship trophy for the 4th straight time.

The Rams beat Grandville 16-5 to claim the title.

"This group is something special," 6th year head coach Mike DeWitt said. We lost last year to COVID, most of these guys were on JV team (the last time a season was played), so coming right up with the expectation of we show up and we want to compete for a regional championship."

Rockford (13-4) has been without several key midfielders all season because of injuries suffered during football season, but have found a way to overcome them.

"We kind of just keep looking forward," senior Nick McCreery, who scored three goals, said. "We always remember them (the injured players) they are not going to be with us the rest of the season, but there is nothing we can do about it. We have had a lot of juniors step up especially not even coming to varsity and stepping on the field."

"What has been awesome with this group of guys is that next guy has stepped up, he's filled in that role," DeWitt added. "When we had some guys come back healthy finally it continued to help and grow and because we've had so may guys getting those reps it has really helped them grow and develop from losing last season."

One junior who has stepped up, especially Wednesday, is Luke Eichbauer who scored four goals in the regional final victory.

"I feel like it is our seniors, " Eichbauer said. "Our senior captains keeping the team together and keeping it going with injuries and slow ups along the road."

Nolan Graalman and Ben Antel each added three goal apiece as well.

The Rams advance to play the Lake Orion/Rochester Adams winner in the state quarterfinals at Lansing Catholic on either Friday or Saturday.

"I think we are looking really good," McCreery said about moving forward. "It is feeling really nice, we are finally clicking together and doing everything that we can."