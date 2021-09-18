Rockford downs Grandville in another overtime thriller

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It was a back and forth OK Red battle on Friday night as Grandville hosted Rockford.

The last meeting between the two programs came in the district final last season with the Rams pulling out a 34-28 double overtime win.

Friday's week four matchup wasn't far behind that.

Grandville would get off to a great start on the opening kickoff as junior Tyson Mann took it back 96 yards for a score, a successful two-point conversion would make it 8-0 Bulldogs.

A nine-yard Zak Ahern rushing touchdown and safety would make it 9-8 Rams in the second quarter.

Bulldogs senior Cade Pilzuk would score from 55 yards on a run to give the Bulldogs another lead before Ahern reclaimed it going into half, 19-14 on an 11 yard quarterback keeper.

Fast forward to the fourth quarter, a two-yard touchdown pass to Mann with just 18 seconds left would tie the game 40-40 before a missed extra point would send the game to overtime.

Mann would score first to kickoff overtime to give the Bulldogs a 46-40 lead.

Ahern would tie the game with a rushing touchdown to make it 46-46 before a missed extra point would send it to a second overtime.

The Rams would score to start the second extra period to go up 53-46 and would stop the Bulldogs to seal the victory and improve to 4-0 overall.

Rockford will host Hudsonville in week five in another OK Red battle.