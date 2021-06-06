Relay wins lift Zeeland West boys track team to high finish at state finals

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Zeeland West boys team had a great performance Saturday at the division one track and field state finals.

The Dux 4x200 meter relay team of Abel Boetsma, Ethan Brooks, Carson Holwerda and Ben Brooks won the state championship edging Fenton by 11 one-hundredths of a second.

Zeeland West wins pair of statae title relays

"We knew we had a good chance to win, we knew our main competition is Fenton but we all knew that if we just did our part, we could get it done," senior anchor Ben Brooks said. "It was all four of us, it took all four of us to get this whole race."

In the final event of the day the Zeeland West 4x400 meter relay team with Ethan Brooks, Joshua Ennen, Boetsma and Holwerda won again.

This time it took a great effort from Holwerda running the anchor leg to rundown the Detroit U of D Jesuit team.

"We knew coming into the four by two we were going to have a pretty good shot at getting first place at that and four by four we were a little bit of an underdog," Holwerda, a senior, said. "But we trusted each other, we trusted our team and it worked out in the end."

The Dux finished third in the overall team standings with 30 points.