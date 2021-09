ADA, Mich. — Forest Hills Eastern picked up an impressive 34-7 win over Holland Christian on Thursday night in a non-conference week two meeting.

The Hawks were led by a quick start from Bryson Kuzdzal who would score a four-yard and 89-yard touchdown run in the opening half.

Brayden Stratbucker would also throw a touchdown pass to Ashton Thompson of 80 yards as the Hawks improve to 1-1 on the season.