Portland kicks off conference play with rivalry win over Ionia

PORTLAND, Mich. — Portland's hot start to the 2021 season continued in week three with a 42-10 win over country rival, Ionia.

It was also the night of celebration for the girls basketball program, celebrating the state championship win from this past winter.

The Raiders were led by a big second half, sparked by a 75-yard kickoff touchdown return from Haden Getchell.

Hugh Miller and Caden Thelen would also add touchdown runs in the second half to help extend the Portland lead.

The Raiders start the season 3-0 and will take on Sexton in week four.