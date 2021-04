GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ava Guilford hit a three to put Portland ahead for good with 2:17 to play in the 4th quarter Wednesday against Parma Western and the Raiders went on to score the games final eight points and win the division two state semifinal, 45-38.

Ashley Bower led Portland with 17 points, Guilford finished with 12.

The Raiders advance to play Newaygo in the division two state championship game on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.