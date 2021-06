Braden Falk finishes 5th

Portage Northern senior Braden Falk shot 73 on Saturday one day after shooting 71 in the division one boys golf state finals at Forest Akers West.

The 144, even par score, was good for fifth individually.

"I played really well yesterday," Falk said. "Today I hit the ball better, putts just weren't falling at the end of the round when I needed them to go in but it was a lot of fun playing this week."

Falk will play at Grand Valley State starting in the fall.