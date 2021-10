PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Central would use a big second half to beat Portage Northern, 33-17 on Friday night in a SMAC showdown.

The Mustangs and Huskies would go back and forth as Central's Devin Porter scored from three yards out.

Northern would respond as Xavier Tyus capped a drive with touchdown run to take a 10-7 lead.

Frank Roseman would then score from 80 yards out to help propel Portage Central to the win to improve to 5-2 on the season.