PLAINWELL, Mich. — Plainwell and Otsego high school are separated by just over four miles and US 131 which obviously makes for an entertaining rivalry between the two in athletics.

On Thursday night, it was 125th edition of the rivalry on the gridiron with the Trojans coming away with a 21-6 win to make it ten straight over Otsego.

Daeshawn Dixon-Schumacher would have a big game for the Trojans with a 51-yard touchdown run and more big gains as the Trojans start the season 1-0.