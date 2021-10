HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville junior Trey Carr threw for 216 yards and four touchdowns in the 42-6 win over East Kentwood on Friday night in week six.

Dylan Ham caught five of those passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns while Brad Raredon also caught two touchdowns.

East Kentwood vs Hudsonville

Drew Baine scored a rushing touchdown in the opening half as well as the Eagles improve to 3-3 overall.