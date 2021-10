ALLENDALE, Mich. — Fruitport would trail 7-0 late in the first half against Allendale on Friday night after a Josh Gunneson touchdown.

The Trojans would be led by Pascal Jolman on the ground with 13 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Gavin Reames would also throw for 155 yards and a touchdown in the comeback win, 22-14 the final.

Fruitport improves to 4-4 overall and will take on Unity Christian in week nine.