Oakridge picks up impressive conference opening win over Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Mich. — With so much senior leadership returning, many thought Whitehall could take the reigns of the West Michigan Conference from traditional powerhouse programs Montague and Oakridge.

However, on Thursday night, the Eagles were able to beat the Vikings, 32-19.

Oakridge would lead 26-6 at one point early in the second half after a Brenden Raymond touchdown run but Whitehall didn't go down easily, responding with a touchdown pass from Kyle Stratton to Nate Bolley for 66 yards and a score.

The win gets the Eagles to 2-0 on the season as they get set to host Mason County Central in week three on Friday.