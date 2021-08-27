Watch
Oakridge holds off Sparta in thrilling week one matchup

Late interception seals the victory
Oakridge edged out Sparta, 22-21
Posted at 12:48 AM, Aug 27, 2021
SPARTA, Mich. — It was a matchup that turned out to live up to the hype on Thursday night as Oakridge was able to hold off Sparta, 22-21.

Corey Vanderputte would score on a 27-yard touchdown to bring the Eagles within a point after a missed extra point, still training 21-20.

However, the Spartans would have the ball at their own three-yard line before a safety would give Oakridge a 22-21 lead and a late Noah MacFayden interception would clinch the victory.

The Eagles will roll into a huge week two matchup with Whitehall 1-0 on the season.

