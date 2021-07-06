Northview's Kyler Vanderjagt finds future home at Belmont University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northview guard Kyler Vanderjagt is no stranger to the recruiting process.

"I had over 15 division one offers," he explained when asked about his recruitment.

For well over a year, Vanderjagt has been hearing from college coaches all across the country; everywhere from the University of Michigan, to Toledo, Loyola-Chicago and Wofford College.

"At some points it was pretty overwhelming," admitted Vanderjagt. "At the same time, it was a blessing to see that hard work go into place."

As his senior year approaches, the six-foot-four inch guard began taking more college visits and it was Belmont University in Nashville that stood out.

"As soon as I got down there for my official visit, all the coaching staff was open arms and smiling," he added. "Not just the coaching staff but Nashville itself and my future teammates. It just was home, and I just knew that was the place to be."

And Kyler admits he's ready to get into a warmer climate during the winter months.

"Nothing against the cold weather but it's really nice down there," chuckled Vanderjagt. "Plus, it's just a little flight away, just about an hour flight back and forth so it's not nearly as bad as we thought it'd be."

Despite all of his offers and interest from college coaches, the West Michigan standout didn't receive much exposure compared to others in the state.

FOX 17 Kyler Vanderjagt celebrates a game winner in the 2018-19 season against Forest Hills Northern.

"I know it's especially tough here in West Michigan because we don't really get as much attention as Detroit and areas like that, so we just continue to put West Michigan on the map."

Vanderjagt averaged 23 points and seven rebounds per game for the Wildcats last season and he's now looking forward to one last ride this winter.

Zach Harig / FOX 17

"Now that I have committed to Belmont, it's just working on my own craft now, working on my game to put more banners up there. The work still isn't done of course," he added.

He'll join a Belmont program that has gone 52-11 in the past two season with a NCAA Tournament berth coming back in 2018-19.

