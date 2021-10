HOLLAND, Mich. — West Catholic senior quarterback Noah Arsulowicz helped lead West Catholic to a 48-19 win over Holland Christian on Friday night to finish the regular season 8-1 overall.

Arsulowicz would score a rushing touchdown to give the Falcons a 27-6 lead at the half before adding another in the third quarter.

The Falcons now await Sunday night's playoff pairings in Division 5.