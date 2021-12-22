Newhof's 26 point effort helps Unity Christian to rivalry win over Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — While it was tied at nine early in the first quarter, Unity Christian would control everything after that point in Tuesday night's rivalry win against Hudsonville.

Drew Chandler and Gabe Newhof would spark a 15-3 run in the first half, each scoring eleven points as the Crusaders took a 34-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the second half, the Crusaders would go on another run, led by a combination of Drew Chandler, Newhof and Sam Koetsier.

Unity Christian would cruise to a 78-44 victory to improve to 4-0 on the season and pick up the rivalry over the Eagles.

"I just really thought our defensive intensity really took it to them tonight," said Unity Christian head coach, Scott Soodsma, "they had a hard time getting into their offense, our defense created a lot of mistakes and easy points on the offensive end."

Newhof would finish the game with 26 points and ten rebounds.

"It's sweet, we haven't beaten them in a few years so this one meant a lot for our program," Newhof added, "this was a great atmosphere and a ton of fun. We feel like we're in a great spot going into Christmas break. The team chemistry has improved a lot since the beginning of the season and we're really clicking on offense and defense."

