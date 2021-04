Newaygo 51, Wayland 35

Jaxi (19) and Jaylee Long (12) combined to score 31 points Monday as Newaygo beat Wayland 51-35 in a division 2 state quarterfinal at Vicksburg.

Stephanie Ainsworth led the Wildcats (12-3) with 19 points.

The Lions (20-1) advance to play Detroit Country Day (15-2) on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a division 2 state semifinal at Van Andel Arena.