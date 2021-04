GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Newaygo outscored Detroit Country Day 16-5 in the final quarter of its division two state semifinal on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena to beat the Yellowjackets 55-39 and advance to the state championship game.

Emmerson Goodin led the Lions charge with 15 points and 9 rebounds, Jaxi Long added 12 and Jaylee Long 11.

The Lions will get a rematch in the state championship game with Portland, the only team it lost to this season.

Friday's game is set to begin at 5:30 p.m..