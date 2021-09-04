Muskegon stunned at home in highly anticipated matchup with Cass Tech

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It was the matchup of the week in the state of Michigan on Friday night as Cass Tech made the trip from Detroit to do battle with Muskegon for the first time ever.

However, it'd be the Technicians getting out to an early start and Myles Walton would score the lone touchdown of the opening half for the Big Reds as they trailed, 42-7 at the half.

Muskegon would add a late score but would fall, 49-14 the final.

The Big Reds will take on Zeeland West on the road in week three to kickoff OK Green play.