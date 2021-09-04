Watch
SportsHigh School

Actions

Muskegon stunned at home in highly anticipated matchup with Cass Tech

Big Reds fall, 49-14
items.[0].image.alt
Zach Harig / FOX 17
Cass Tech beats Muskegon in highly anticipated matchup
Posted at 10:10 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 22:10:52-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It was the matchup of the week in the state of Michigan on Friday night as Cass Tech made the trip from Detroit to do battle with Muskegon for the first time ever.

However, it'd be the Technicians getting out to an early start and Myles Walton would score the lone touchdown of the opening half for the Big Reds as they trailed, 42-7 at the half.

Muskegon would add a late score but would fall, 49-14 the final.

The Big Reds will take on Zeeland West on the road in week three to kickoff OK Green play.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time