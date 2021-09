ZEELAND, Mich. — After a 49-14 loss to Cass Tech at Hackley Stadium in week two, Shane Fairfield's Muskegon Big Reds bounced back in a big way, beating Zeeland West, 28-20.

Jakob Price and Destin Piggee would score pivotal touchdown runs in the game for the Big Reds as the team improves to 2-1 overall but more importantly, 1-0 in conference play as a showdown with Grand Rapids Union looms at Muskegon in week four.