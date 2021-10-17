Montague wins back-to-back state championships in girls golf

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In the Division 4 girls golf state championship at Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing, the Montague Wildcats would come home with the program's second consecutive state championship.

Orianna Bylsma would finish seventh individually, shooting a two round 165 while Gabriella Moreau finished tenth with a two round 168.

The Wildcats would tie with Lansing Catholic but win the fifth person tie-breaker as Natalie Kellogg shot a 175.

"It's really nice, especially going back-to-back," Moreau said, "we had a huge win last year which was the first girls state championship at Montague and to go back-to-back is just amazing because the only other team to do that was our football team, so it's the best feeling ever, I don't have words to describe it."

Bylsma says the depth is what stands out about the team.

"With the depth on our team, you don't have to do your best on the first day because someone will step up like Gabby led the team yesterday and I led us today, it really gets a lot of pressure off of yourself."