NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — A week after falling to Edwardsburg, 38-0 in the season opener, Montague was able to pick up win No. 1 on the season.

The Wildcats were led by Dylan Everett early on who would score from 44 yards out before the defense took the reigns from there.

The win gives new head coach Justin Dennett his first as head coach as the Wildcats improve to 1-1 on the young season.