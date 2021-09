MONTAGUE, Mich. — Over the past several seasons, the West Michigan Conference has gone through Montague and Oakridge, making their matchup pivotal every year.

On Friday night, the two met at Townsend Athletic Complex and it was all Wildcats.

Dylan Everett would help lead the way for Justin Dennett's group as they cruised to a 33-7 win to improve to a perfect 3-0 in West Michigan Conference play.

Montague has now won four of the last five meetings in the rivalry.