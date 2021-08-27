Montague falls to Edwardsburg in battle of state powerhouses

MONTAGUE, Mich. — It was the start of the Justin Dennett era for the Montague football program after Pat Collins' 17 season tenure came to an end with a state championship in 2020.

The Wildcats and week one opponent Edwardsburg have been two of the top programs in the state of Michigan over the past six seasons, each winning over 84-percent of their games.

Unfortunately, Montague would fall, 38-0 to the Eddies.

Dennett and the team will get a chance to pick up win number one on Thursday at North Muskegon in a Western Michigan Conference showdown.