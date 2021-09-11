Mona Shores rides hot second half to comeback against GR Union

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After getting off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 1998, the schedule stiffened up a bit for Don Fellows' Grand Rapids Union football program as the Red Hawks hosted Mona Shores at Houseman Field on Friday night.

However, the Red Hawks proved they could hang with the Sailors, especially early on after a 33-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Stevens to Keondre Anderson to take a 7-0 lead.

Mona Shores would respond right away with a 30-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Mark Konecny to knot the game at seven.

Stevens would put Union back in front with a two-yard touchdown run to cap a long drive, 14-7 in the second quarter before Demetri Roberson took the ensuing kickoff back for an 84-yard score.

The Red Hawks would take a 26-21 lead into the locker room after a Sailors touchdown on the final play of the opening half to cut the deficit to just five.

However, Matt Koziak and his team would make their second half adjustments and pull away from Union, 56-26 behind another touchdown from Roberson and two more from Brandon Bankard.

The Sailors improve to 2-1 after a loss to Detroit King in week two and will take on Zeeland West next week.