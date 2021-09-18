Mona Shores pulls away from Zeeland West in Sailor Salute game

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Mona Shores 'Sailor Salute' is one of the best traditions in high school football in West Michigan, maybe even in the state.

The Sailors honor military, police, fire and first responders during the game and on Friday night, they did so in a big way.

While it was just a two score game in the second half, Elijah Johnson would score from 45 yards out to extend the lead to 34-12.

Later, Dahmir Farnum would score a 31 yard touchdown to extend the lead as the Sailors rolled, 47-12 over Zeeland West.

Shores will take on Zeeland East on the road in week five.