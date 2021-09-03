Watch
Merlo, Serba help power Coopersville over Wayland to improve to 2-0

Broncos shutout the Wildcats, 42-0
Coopersville beat Wayland, 42-0
Posted at 12:45 AM, Sep 03, 2021
WAYLAND, Mich. — Dylan Merlo's 105 yards rushing and five touchdowns would help lead Coopersville to a 42-0 win over Wayland on Thursday night in a week two meeting.

Ed Kaman's group also had impressive efforts from Ryan Serba, who would catch six passes for 117 yards and a score from quarterback Colton Bosch who completed eight of his nine passes for 131 yards.

Tim Allen would also add eleven tackles, four of them for a loss for the Broncos, who pick up the shutout win.

The Broncos begin the season 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

