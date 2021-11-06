McKenzie, defense leads Caledonia to 49-12 rout of Mona Shores for district title

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Caledonia junior quarterback Mason McKenzie had another big game in Friday night's 49-12 win over Mona Shores in the Division 2 district final.

McKenzie would complete 11-of-16 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns along with 193 yards on the ground.

Sophomore runningback Brock Townsend would add another 100 yard rushing performance (113 yards on 16 carries) and Nick Fox would catch two touchdowns.

Zach Harig / FOX 17

Junior wide out Justice Reed would catch six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

"They beat us last year, so it's great to come here and get revenge on them," said McKenzie.

The Fighting Scots defense would force three Mona Shores turnovers and held the Sailors to just 221 yards of total offense.

"The defense, they played amazing," McKenzie added, "everyone thought it would be a shootout but they came out and proved they're one of the best defenses in the state."

Zach Harig / FOX 17

After raising the program's first district final since 2011, it's a statement win for the up-and-coming Caledonia program.

"I think we have yet to play our best football," said senior lineman, Andrew DeVries, "our thing with Coach Adams is we haven't arrived yet, which, eh, I think we've arrived a little bit. It's a good mindset to have to always want to get better."

Zach Harig / FOX 17

After beating the two-time defending state champions, the Scots will play host to Traverse City Central in a regional final next week at Grandville high school.

"Matt Koziak is a great friend of mine, that's a great program," said head coach, Derek Pennington, "for us to dominate them like that is really incredible for us."